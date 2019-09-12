A 91-year-old Madison-ville woman was injured in a two-car collision Tuesday.
A police report says Thula Brooks was driving a Kia eastbound on Sugg Street around 2:50 p.m. Police say she failed to yield to a driver heading north on South Seminary Street. Brooks was taken to a hospital for treatment. Her injuries are considered minor. A 54-year-old Manitou woman driving the other car was not hurt.
