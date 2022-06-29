Edward Howard, from Kentucky Highway District 2, will advance to represent the state at the Southeastern Regional Equipment Operators’ Safety and Training Conference after earning high marks.
Howard is one of 12 Kentucky Transportation Cabinet equipment operators who will advance. He is representing KYTC District 2, which serves Caldwell, Christian, Daviess, Hancock, Henderson, Hopkins, McLean, Muhlenberg, Ohio, Union and Webster counties.
Howard took first place in the Single Axle Dump Truck category, and Stanley Heisle, from District 7, took second place.
The annual State Equipment Operators’ Safety and Training Conference, known as the Statewide Equipment Roadeo, is a respected event featuring the top two performers from six obstacle course competitions.
The contestants were the first or second-place winners in the district competition held in each KYTCS’s Department of Highway districts.
KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said the crews operate heavy equipment that requires precision skills to perform critical maintenance activities, like plowing snow or hauling materials.
“The 16th annual event is an important safety training exercise to properly handle potentially hazardous equipment and machinery, and it’s an impressive showcase of our front-line crews’ mastery of the trade,” he said.
Operators competed in six courses testing accuracy, agility, and speed while operating heavy equipment like graders, backhoes, snow plows, tractors, and lowboys. During the backhoe competition, operators pick up five golf balls, one at a time, from a 4-by-8 foot box of sand with a spoon-like attachment on the backhoe bucket and drop them in narrow cylinders with openings as small as three inches.
The regional competition will be held in Baton Rouge, Louisiana in September 2022. First and second place winners from each event are invited to compete.
The other state competition courses and winners are in the Tractor Truck with Lowboy Trailer first place went to Mathew Kirby from District 10, and second place went to Lewis Barrett from District 7. In the Tandem Axle Dump Truck category, first place went to Darren Jackson from District 7, and second place went to Dustin Phillips from District 4.
In the Tractor with Mower category, Travis Padget from District 9 took first place, and Adam Matherly from District 8 took second. Joe Sharp from District 8 took first in the Backhoe category, and Jeremiah Meyers from District 9 took second. In the Motor Grader category, Adam Matherly from District 8 took first place, and Brandon Slaven, also from District 8, took second.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.