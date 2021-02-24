The Hopkins County Fiscal Court and Madisonville City Council took a collective step forward Tuesday as both bodies voted to work with Sherman, Carter, Barnhart Architects as part of the joint sports complex venture.
The architect group met with officials in separate meetings to provide background information and past projects that includes 20 synthetic turf fields, 21 indoor sports recreation centers, over 120 gyms and more than 25 athletic complexes.
Andrew Owens, the associate principal with the firm, told both entities there are many checkpoints that the group uses during a project utilizing things such as budget compliance, “extensive” site review and monthly meetings as it relates to specific project items.
The group also utilizes virtual reality which would allow city and county leaders to see project scopes in a real way.
“It is a great tool for us to make sure what we are putting on paper is what you are wanting,” Owens said.
Following the approval from both groups, Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton said meetings will now begin with all parties involved.
“This has been an ongoing thing that we have been working on for 15 years,” said Cotton, adding that he and Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield Jr. have been gathering ideas by visiting other sports complexes. “We have made several site visits to see what other communities are doing. We are going to bring those ideas to the architect, the architect will do the design work and present those to both the city and county committees for input.”
Cotton said when plans are finalized, they will then be released to the public in order to get public input on the project.
Other sports and recreation projects the SCB Architects have completed include the Joe Craft Basketball Training Center at the University of Kentucky, the South Warren Athletic Complex and Indoor Sports Facility in Bowling Green and the Meade County High School Athletic Complex renovation in Brandenburg.
Cotton said former Madisonville City Engineer Eric Hickman assisted with narrowing down the architect selection.
“All of the architects that submitted for this job had the same specs to go off of,” said Cotton. “This was our wish list and what we were looking for. There were four architects that submitted proposals and that was all graded using Eric Hickman. He went through each of those packages and scored those. We met as the city and the county for an initial interview with two of the architect firms.”
Owens said that no design meetings had taken place yet.
The complex is slated to be built on a 22.46 acre-tract located at the northwest corner of the proposed Midtown Boulevard extension in Madisonville, and was purchased jointly by the city and county specifically for developing the land for the complex.
During a meeting last summer, the Madisonville City Council voted unanimously to have the purchase price for land for the sports complex be covered by tourism fund reserves, which saved the city general fund about $425,000. The Fiscal Court spent $402,000 for its part of the purchase.
