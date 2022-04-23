The Hopkins County Young Professionals will host the 2022 Hopkins County Primary Election Forum at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3.
The event will be at Mahr Park Arboretum in Barn B, and the doors will open at 4:30.
HYCP President Laura Faulk said HYCP is proud to offer this opportunity to the community again.
“Our goal for this event is to give our local candidates the platform to express their views and intentions in office if elected, so our citizens are as educated as possible when heading to the polls,” she said.
All Madisonville, county, and state candidates that will be listed on the Primary ballot have had an opportunity to participate in the event. Faulk said most candidates have committed to attend, with only a few having other commitments.
Any candidate not able to attend can have a representative read a 90-second introduction to the crows before the corresponding race forum.
The crowd will not be allowed to ask questions but will have the opportunity to meet with the candidates after the forum is over.
The moderator for the event is a hired individual who does not reside in Hopkins County.
If anyone is interested in sending questions to the Young Professionals to ask during the forum, email HCYPCandidateForum@gmail.com.
Make sure to state what race your question is intended for.
This event is free for the public and food trucks will be available on-site.
Faulk said this event will be the first large public event since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and they could not be more excited for it to start.
“We appreciate the communities support,” she said.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.