Rain might have moved the polling place in Earlington on Monday from the First Baptist Church Fellowship Hall to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church Parish Hall but 461 voters turned out despite the wet conditions to cast their early ballots.
According to Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern, no other polling place this week will have to be moved because of weather.
“The turnout was huge considering the location and the weather,” said Cloern.
Today, early voting begins in Mortons Gap City Hall followed by Nebo Community Center on Wednesday and Hanson Baptist Church Hall on Thursday and Friday.
Other early voting opportunities include:
Oct. 26-27 at Nortonville City Hall.
Oct. 28 at St. Charles Community Center.
Oct. 29 at White Plains City Hall.
Oct. 30 and Nov. 2 at Ballard Convention Center.
Early voting locations will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Saturdays drive-thru voting will be offered Saturday and Oct. 31 from 8 a.m. to noon at 24 Union Street in Madisonville.
On Nov. 3, there will be only seven locations to vote in Hopkins County, according to Cloern.
“Those will be the only polls open on Election Day. Any voter in any precinct of the county can go to any of these polling places at their convenience to vote,” said Cloern.
The seven voting locations are the Archery Complex located at 3100 Grapevine Road in Madisonville; Ballard Convention Center, Dawson Springs Library, Elks Lodge located at 875 Princeton Road in Madisonville; Nortonville City Hall, Rizpah Temple located at 3300 Hanson Road in Madisonville and at the Nebo Community Center. Election Day voting locations will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., said Cloern.
