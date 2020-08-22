Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Rodney Pentecost, 49, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with violation of a Kentucky Emergency Protection Order or a Domestic Violence Order.
• Timothy W. Morse, 49, of Providence was charged Thursday with disregarding a stop sign, no rearview mirror, operating on a suspended or revoked license, prescription controlled substance not properly contained, first offense, possession of a controlled substance, 1st-degree 1st offense (drug unspecified) and possession of a controlled substance, 1st-degree, 2nd offense (methamphetamine). He was also charged with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Christopher G. Back, 39, of Earlington was charged Thursday with contempt of court libel or slander resistance to order on a Hopkins County Warrant.
• Sean D. Vanover, 34, of Earlington was charged Thursday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Eric A. Walker, 35, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with failure to appear on a Christian County warrant.
• Robert L. Torain, 33, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Jacob A. Shepherd, 24, of Dawson Springs was charged Thursday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Autumn N. Shelton, 22, of Madisonville was charged Friday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
