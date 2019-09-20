Madisonville's mayor blended right in with the crowd Thursday morning. He wore a well-used floppy hat and a neon green work shirt.
Kevin Cotton watched -- and even labored a little -- as dozens of city workers poured small slivers of rubber onto the playgrounds of Dr. Festus Claybon Memorial Park. It's one of several improvements designed to make the park safer and more inclusive for children.
"We hope to draw visitors from out of town to play in our parks," Cotton said while sitting under a shady picnic area.
A crew from the Public Works Department was out in the warm sunshine, using wheelbarrows to drop a rubber mulch play pad. Then workers spread and flattened it on the ground like chipped barbecue beef on a hamburger bun.
The rubber will replace a gravel floor that has been beneath the jungle gyms. And
some of it may have come from your kitchen. Cotton said the mulch is made from "90,000 recycled milk jugs."
A state-of-the-art climbing area also has been added to the park. It looks like an old railroad train, but has new all-sensory features so children with special needs can enjoy it.
"This will be the second one in the area," Cotton said. It's modeled after a play area built recently at the Baptist Health complex for young patients and their families.
The Madisonville City Council approved a package of improvements for Claybon Park in March. New lighting is already in place, along with new fencing and resurfacing for the outdoor basketball courts. A group of young people practiced on one of the courts Thursday morning, while the work crew was busy.
One improvement that's still in progress sits next to the playground. Cotton said a regulation football field will not be completed until late October or November. One challenge has been flattening bumpy spots on the grounds.
Cotton's long-term goal is for all city parks to have an all-sensory play area. But for Thursday morning, he said his main tasks were removing trash and being a supervisory helping hand.
