A request for funding to renovate the basketball courts at the Rosenwald-Smith Multicultural Center was approved by both the Madisonville City Council at their Monday meeting and the Madisonville Tourism City Council Committee and Tourism Advisory Board last Thursday.
According to Adam Townsend, the chairman of the Madisonville Tourism City Council Committee and Tourism Advisory Board, the approval was up to $50,000, and was contingent on Rosenwald-Smith Multicultural Center maintaining their 501c3 non-profit status.
Caleb Nelson, who will be overseeing the project, said with the approval the next steps will be getting quotes for work.
“We will be putting things into motion in terms of ordering the goals, having the court itself resurfaced or sealed with the acrylic sealing, painted and then putting up a barrier as well from the parking lot to the court,” said Nelson. “It’ll be just myself and a few others working with companies that we have priced these things with, and then we will get with the city … they will OK that money going out … and get the work going. Hopefully we can start just as soon as we can.”
One major event that Nelson wants to host after the restoration, a 3-on-3 tournament, is tentatively set for June 12 of next year.
“As far as other events go, we wanted to have some sort of celebration event when the court is finished,” said Nelson, adding that the event is dependent on how COVID-19 regulations are next year. “We definitely plan on doing more than just the 3-on-3 tournament, but it is something we are excited about to team up with the Hopkins County Young Professionals, the Rosenwald Multicultural Center and other leaders to get the sponsorship to make that a really unique tournament in our area.”
According to the application for funding presented to the tourism committee, an itemized list shows the breakdown of the $50,000 expenditures.
Four All-American Basketball Hoops with a collegiate breakaway rim and regulation backboards are $2,599.99 per unit giving a total of $10,399.96. Acrylic surfacing basketball court and stencil is estimated to be $12,500. Replacing four street lights with LED lights will cost $1,200 at $300 per unit.
The labor to install the four hoops would be $2,000 total at $500 per goal. Two of the five row bleachers would be an estimated $11,000 at $5,500 per bleacher.
In the miscellaneous section of the itemized list is a concrete barrier, ground lighting and cleaning the wooded area at a cost of an estimated $10,000.
That leaves $2,900.04 left over of the $50,000 request.
