The slow thaw began across Hopkins County Wednesday, after two nights of a big snowy chill. It's now even warm enough for school again.
Madisonville's morning low Wednesday was 8 degrees. That made Tuesday's revised low of 13 seem comfortable by comparison.
A summary by the National Weather Service office in Paducah shows Tuesday's high in Madisonville was 23. To the north, Evansville only reached 22.
"This was by far the coldest high temperature ever recorded this early in the season," the office reported on Facebook.
Hopkins County schools will reopen today after shutting down Tuesday and Wednesday. Students in grades K-12 were instructed to do "Skills Day 4" work online, while preschoolers did Day 3 work.
"We're approved for 10 (Skills Days)," said school spokesperson Lori Harrison. That approval comes from the Kentucky Department of Education. "We honestly try not to use them all," Harrison added.
So if another cold wave comes, the district might begin using snow days.
Tuesday's lowest recorded wind chill in Madisonville was -1. For those who prefer things a little warmer, the below-zeroes shouldn't happen again for a while.
"We definitely will not be near that," said meteorologist Andy Lesage from Paducah.
Weather partner WFIE-TV indicates the high temperature could top 50 degrees again on Monday.
