The Hopkins County Fair has a new baking challenge this year sponsored by Norwich, Vermont-based King Arthur Baking Company.
Amanda Dame, the Family Consumer Science agent for the Hopkins County Extension Office, said this baking challenge, while a popular part of many fairs around the country, is new to Hopkins County.
“There has been a little confusion if it is the same as the regular baking challenge that is in the fair, and it is different,” she said. “It is a separate competition.”
The competition has an adult and youth category for brownies, breads, cupcakes and cake.
Dame said the difference between the two baking challenges is that King Arthur asks participants to use King Arthur flour and to prove they used King Arthur flour.
“You have to bring in a receipt, or the bag, or the code that is on the bag, just to show that you did use King Arthur,” she said. “They also ask you to bring a recipe, or a copy of whatever recipe you used.”
The King Arthur Baking Challenge does have the same drop-off time as the other baking challenge from 9 a.m. to noon on Tuesday, July 25.
Dame noted participants can compete in both baking challenges. If someone submits brownies for one challenge, they can also submit brownies for the other.
There are prizes for the first, second, and third-place winners of the adult and youth categories. The adult first-place prize is a $75 gift card, second place is $50, and third place is $25. For the youth category, the first place prize is a $40 gift card, the second place is $25, and the third place is a King Arthur tote bag.
There is no pre-sign-up for the new baking challenge. There is a form available at the extension office that reminds people what to bring for the King Arthur baking challenge, but they don’t have to fill that out ahead of time if they don’t want to.
For more information on the King Arthur Baking Challenge, contact the extension office at 270-821-3650.
