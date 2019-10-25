To the editor:
Once again, I feel the need to respectfully disagree with Franklin Stevenson's letter in the Oct. 23 edition of The Messenger. I can only assume that Mr. Stevenson wrote his letter prior to the tidal wave of testimony and evidence presented by many government officials, including Mr. Mick Mulvaney (President Donald Trump's acting White House chief of staff) who on national TV Oct. 17, admitted that there was in fact a quid pro quo involving hundreds of millions of dollars for military aid to the Ukraine.
This aid, that had been authorized by Congress, would be held up until the Ukrainian government made a public announcement that they were opening an investigation into former VP Joe Biden and his son's involvement in a Ukranian energy company three years ago. In fact, he said it happens all the time and we should "Get over it!"
A few sticking points in the story Mr. Stevenson told would include that Biden was acting on the instructions of our president, and the goal was to get a certain Ukrainian prosecutor removed because he was failing to investigate widespread corruption in the Ukrainian government and businesses.
Should we have given them the money so they could continue the corruption and profit from it? This theory has been investigated and debunked though Biden's son has stated publicly in hindsight he probably shouldn't have taken the position due to the appearance of impropriety. But taking that job was NOT illegal. The money Mr. Trump ordered held up was specifically to be used for military purposes to fight Russian sympathizers and potential separatist terrorists. The same groups who are believed to have shot down a civilian airliner killing hundreds of civilians, with a Russian-made missile.
Another point is, so far, we have only seen a summary of the conversation Mr. Stevenson seems to know about, and which the Dept. of Justice tried to keep from Congress, in violation of the laws to protect government whistleblowers. Also, there has been more than one person to come forward to corroborate the phone call which the Inspector General determined was credible and of urgent concern. Not the media, not the Democrats, but the person who has responsibility for making that determination and referring the issue to Congress -- who has Constitutional oversight authority over the Executive branch.
I'm curious how Mr. Stevenson knows the whistleblowers are politically biased since their identity remains a secret -- which is to protect them during the investigation. The only reports of bias come from Fox News and Mr. Trump (and friends). When the investigation is complete there may be hearings and cross examination, but that's later in the legal process. But the real issue is that, in Mr. Biden's situation, the United States was trying to end corruption in the Ukrainian government. Mr. Trump was trying to buy an investigation from a foreign government against a possible future political opponent. That is illegal and there is a big difference to be seen here.
There was an interesting (to me at least) article on the same page as Mr. Stevenson's letter by Kathleen Parker. The most interesting part, at the end of her piece, was that as of Oct. 9, Mr. Trump is alleged to have made 13,435 false or misleading claims since taking office. This is but just one of those. I suggest everyone look at both sides of these and all of our issues and not just listen to one side and their often hateful campaign commercials. We are all in this together -- not as enemies but as citizens of the United States of America.
Randall Workman
Hanson
