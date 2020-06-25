A woman with a passion for the newspaper business has been named the new regional advertising director for The Messenger and three other Paxton Media-owned publications in western Kentucky.
In addition to The Messenger, Kristie Phelps will oversee the advertising departments for The Dawson Springs Progress, The Journal Enterprise in Providence and the Franklin Favorite in Franklin.
Phelps said she has seen firsthand what print advertising can do to help a business succeed and looks forward to working with the local business community. Having worked for Paxton for two years, she has most recently served as the advertising account executive for the Favorite since January.
Phelps said she is excited about the challenges that come with a daily, like The Messenger.
“I know weeklies very well,” she said. “So, it is a challenge for the daily, and I really like that idea.”
Phelps looks forward to working with her advertising executives in developing plans and strategies to communicate advertiser goals.
“Newspapers are still the number one read medium. Even though we have the online text, there are still numerous people that want to hold that paper in their hands,” she said. “Papers reach a large audience, especially, considering Madisonville, Providence and Dawson are so close. We can group all of those papers together, and you get a much bigger audience than just one or the other.”
Phelps holds a bachelor’s degree in advertising from Western Kentucky University and a Masters of Business Administration with a marketing emphasis from the University of Phoenix.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.