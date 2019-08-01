Hargis found guilty of child abuse

A White Plains woman was found guilty of two counts of second-degree child abuse and one count of third-degree child abuse and sentenced to two years in prison Monday in Christian County.
Amanda Jo Hargis, 41, was arrested in August 2018 for abuse against an infant she was babysitting.
According to the
original police report, Hargis was babysitting the infant in August when she called the parents and told them the child's tongue was bruised. Hargis said that this was done by the infant's 3-year old older sibling with a pair of toy scissors, which the 3-year old denied doing, according to the report.
Footage from a camera placed in the living room showed Hargis grab the infant during a feeding while he was crying, pinning his arms behind his back and holding him in that position, the police reports said.
Additional footage showed Hargis reportedly taking the crying infant to the middle of the room and then dropping him from approximately a foot in the air to the floor, causing a loud thud and more crying, police said.
This was not Hargis' first run-in with the law.
In 2017, Hargis, a former social worker and executive director of the Family Advocacy Center of Hopkins County, pleaded guilty to 11 counts of second-degree forgery and four counts of theft by failure to make required disposition of property (more than $500), according to court documents.
She was charged with the offenses, as well as one count of failure to make required disposition of property (more than $10,000), after Madisonville Police Department officers conducted an investigation into the financial status of the advocacy center..
Hargis was executive director of the agency from 2009-2016.
According to her original arrest records, Hargis paid herself $6,700 above her annual salary from January-December 2013. That same year, Hargis allegedly forged co-signers' names on two checks -- one for $500 and another for $668. Both checks were reportedly written to herself, according to reports.
Throughout 2014, Hargis allegedly paid herself an extra $7,500 in salary and forged names on three separate checks that together exceeded $1,700. In 2015, Hargis paid herself $12,100 above what she was entitled to and forged names on almost $3,000 worth of checks.
Police said from January to April 2016, Hargis' salary was $3,400 more than it should have been, and three checks -- all of which exceeded $600 each -- were written to herself with forged signatures.
According to Hargis' plea in 2017, she admitted to using a co-signer's name on agency checks without authorization as it pertained to the forgery charges but invoked an Alford guilty plea in reference to theft.
