David Stubblefield has high expectations of his students, and rightly so.
Stubblefield, who has been teaching for eight years and is currently a match instructor at Madisonville North Hopkins, has helped several students apply for The Gatton Academy at Western Kentucky University and was honored as part of the Academy’s Educator Recognition Program this year.
“I had some exceptional students a few years ago that were some of the best students that I’ve ever had,” he said.
During the commencement ceremony on May 2 in Diddle Arena, Gatton Academy recognized 22 educators from across Kentucky for their support of high-ability students.
According to WKU’s website, the educator recognition program was established in 2018 to acknowledge and celebrate the support students receive from teachers and staff along their educational journey. The educators play a key role in encouraging students to develop their strengths, explore interests and set high goals.
The Gatton Academy is a two-year residential STEM program at Western Kentucky University for gifted and talented high school juniors and seniors.
At North, Stubblefield taught pre-AP algebra, geometry and AP statistics to Jackson Summers, as well as Tucker Rammage and Olivia Newcom during their freshman and sophomore years.
All three were a part of North’s 2021 graduating class and were admitted to the Gatton Academy for their junior and senior years.
“His classes helped set me up for success mathematically, which was foundational in my trigonometry and calculus I & II courses here at Gatton,” said Summers.
Summers said Stubblefield’s classes helped him academically and were always fun. He said once all the work was completed, they would have “off days” for events like March Madness and the games would be on the TV in the background so they could stay updated on the scores.
“I appreciated all I learned and experienced in his class,” said Summers. “He genuinely cares about his students as well as their futures, which is one of the most important features of being a great educator.”
Stubblefield encouraged his students to apply for Gatton and helped them with their math skills. He even wrote a letter of recommendation for one of his students.
“It meant a lot to me that these kids reflected and felt that I was a big part of how they got there,” said Stubblefield.
He said he was surprised by the honor and expects great things from his students in the future.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.