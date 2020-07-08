From the “Silly Olympics” to big street carnivals, the Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library Summer Reading Program’s launch party was a must-see event. This year, like many events, is happening virtually.
Participants can register for their new online program, called Imagine Your Story, now through Tuesday, Aug. 4.
“This is one of the busiest programs that we do every year,” said the library’s outreach coordinator Shanna Turner. “This year, we’re changing gears because of COVID and everything attached to it.”
For the first time, Turner said, everything is online. They are also hosting the Hopkins County Reading Program 2020 with their sister library, the Dawson Springs Branch.
“Every summer since the library was established in Hopkins County, we have provided some form of a summer program to encourage kids to continue reading,” said assistant director and Dawson Springs librarian Angel Killough. “To help inspire them to love to read for the sake of reading, not necessarily because they have to.”
Turner said the program is for anybody, from newborns through adults. They are grouped newborn to 5 years, kindergarten through fifth grade, teens and adults. Preschool through fifth grade can begin logging hours the day they register.
“To finish the program, preschool through fifth grade, they have to read at least 10 hours, and that’s going to put them in to get their certificates and a book of their choice at the end of it,” said Turner.
Instead of trophies this year, the libraries are giving away “brag tags.” Every five hours a student reads, they’ll earn a tag, which is a hard laminated plastic tag, about the size of a dog tag, said Turner.
For every hour a student reads, they’ll gain a bead to go on a chain necklace, which will be given to them at the end of the program. It ends Friday, Aug. 14. Those who complete the 10 hours of reading will be entered to win a $50 prize, Killough posted on the branch’s Facebook page.
Starting next week and throughout the remainder of the program, the libraries will also have a weekly social media challenge, said Killough.
“Every week, we will have a new challenge and individuals in the community, participating in the program or even not, and they just see it and want to do it, they can snap a picture of whatever the challenge is and then post it to our Facebook Pages,” she said. “Every week at the end of the week, we’ll choose a random winner, and they’ll receive a special prize in the mail.”
Turner said there would be five challenges in all. The first challenge is “show and tell.”
“Everybody has the week to showcase something super cool that they’ve done during the quarantine, whether it be artwork or a craft or a stay-at-home project that they’re really proud of and they want to show it off,” she said.
As this is uncharted territory for the library, they ask for patience from patrons while exploring this new virtual venture.
“We haven’t had an online presence for summer reading before, so this is a new outlet for us,” Killough said.
To register, go to publiclibrary.org and scroll down to their summer reading links, click the form link for your age group. For more information, visit the libraries’ Facebook pages.
