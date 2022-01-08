If you are looking to learn something new and practical, self-defense classes are becoming more popular and are very easy to get started with.
Krav Maga, developed in the 1950s, is a military self-defense and fighting system which derived from a combination of boxing, wrestling, judo and karate techniques. Krav Maga is known for its focus on real-world situations and its extreme efficiency, and it is becoming extremely popular in today’s society.
If you are not familiar with this style of self defense, it is relatively easy to learn, according to local Krav Maga Coach, Eric Myers. Krav Maga emphasizes on aggression, and defensive and offensive maneuvers. This style of self defense has been used by the Israel Defense Forces’ special forces units, security forces and regular infantry units for decades.
Krav Maga, for beginners especially, requires the guidance of knowledgeable instructors, however, it is relatively easy to learn. Krav Maga is not a martial art, but a practical self-defense system where you are taught to use any weapon at your disposal to survive an attack.
“We offer Krav Maga classes currently on Tuesday and Thursdays at 7 p.m.,” Myers said. “It is a high energy and highly effective program that is physically challenging, while learning real self-defense. We are challenging anyone ages thirteen and up to jump in for our one dollar, thirty-day trial to kick start their New Year, New You.”
Krav Maga is not just a workout, it is a life saving skill. Learn how to protect yourself and your loved ones from an attacker. For more information on classes or how to get started, visit warrioracademy.com, or call 270-836-0179.
