Clark’s True Value of Madisonville now offers a dog washing station for you to bring your pooch. For just $10 you can bring your dog and leave with him or her smelling fresh and clean. Clark’s provides the bathing area, shampoo/soap, towels and a hair dryer.
“The idea was Ryan’s (owner Ryan Clark) brainchild,” Operations Manager for Clark’s True Value, Ray Cunningham said.
“So it’s self-serve, but if you don’t wanna wash your dog yourself, I’m sure I can find somebody or I can wash your dog for ya,” Owner, Ryan Clark said.
The dog wash station opened June 21, and it has been a hit this past week with people bringing their dogs, and kids — putting them to work, washing their pups. Other than some social media posts, the dog wash service has been traveling around town all by word of mouth.
“It was very easy and convenient,” customer Angela Wright said. “The staff was also very helpful.”
The dog wash is open during normal business hours, Monday-Friday 7 a.m.- 6 p.m., Saturdays 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sundays noon-4 p.m.
Be sure to check out the ‘how to’ video on ‘Clark’s True Value Madisonville KY’ Facebook Page for more information.
