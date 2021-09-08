The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Tuesday:
Zachary Davis, 18, of Henderson, was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance.
Matthew Edwards, 40, of Earlington, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and carrying a concealed weapon, contempt of court and failure to appear.
Sabrina Terry, 34, of Earlington, was charged Saturday with two counts of failure to appear.
The Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
Hannah Kelly, 23, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
Christopher Alfred, 27, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
Thomas Drake, 47, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with three counts of failure to appear.
Tina Frank, 25, of Earlington, was charged Friday with failure to appear.
Carmen Chamu, 27, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with failure to appear.
Adam France, 28, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with failure to wear seat belts, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol and license to be in possession.
Daniel Clark, 34, of Stanley, North Carolina, was charged Saturday with public intoxication.
