Tuesday, July 26, was the first time ever that the Young Professionals hosted a Hall of Fame Dinner honoring four influential, accomplished members of Hopkins County, and it was quite successful, according to the Hopkins County Young Professionals.
The doors of Mahr Park Event Barn A opened at 5:30 with hors d’oeurves and networking, dinner was served by Catering Creations, followed by the Hall of Fame Inductees awards and speeches. It was a packed house, full of laughter, appreciation, happy tears and fun.
The four inductees were,
Tanya Bowman, Founder and Executive Director of Plans 4U, Hopkins County Circuit Clerk, First Elected African American Circuit Court Clerk in the state of Kentucky
Drew Franklin, Co-Host and Managing Editor of Kentucky Sports Radio, Clear Channel Radio Talent, Partner of KSBar and Grille, Twitter Verified
Richard Frymire, Retired Major General after 31 years of Military Service, Hopkins County Judge Executive, Kentucky State Representative, Kentucky State Senator, Senior Member of Frymire, Evans, Peyton, Teague & Cartwright, PLLC
Kaylee Tow, KHSAA Fastpitch Record Holder, Three-time NFCA All-American, Two-time All-SEC Team, 2022 NCAA Woman of the Year Nominee
Hopkins County Young Professionals President, Laura Faulk, spoke on what a wonderful evening it was, being able to recognize these four incredible members of the community. There were approximately 150 people in attendance, enjoying dinner, live music, the inductee speeches, and the photo booth on site. They are already looking forward to hosting the Second Annual Hall of Fame Dinner next year.
A big thank you went out to the sponsors who made the evening possible, First United Bank, the city of Madisonville, Farmers Bank & Trust, Beer Wine Liquor Outlet and Madcity Engraving & Embroidery.
