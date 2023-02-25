When the Madisonville City Council met this week, councilman Adam Townsend spoke on behalf of the Hopkins County Tourism Advisory Board, sharing updates and recommendations for upcoming projects and events that will take place within Madisonville this coming spring and summer.
According to Townsend, there were three recommendations that the Tourism Advisory Board wanted to present to council. The first being a $100,000 project to update and improve the bathrooms at the Madisonville City Park. Money will be dispersed monthly over the next five months of the fiscal year, giving $20,000 per month. Motion was made and passed.
The second recommendation was to allocate $90,000 for the 2023 Deck the Park, to bring in additional rides from Casey’s Rides. The Tourism Advisory Board is recommending to bring in two more rides, to provide more variety and to help cut down the long lines. In addition to the rides and one Ferris wheel that was at the park last year, there will also be a second Ferris wheel and more snacks/concessions. Motion was made and passed.
The third recommendation was to purchase a new digital sign for $100,000 and to place it outside of the Madisonville City Hall. The city will utilize restaurant tax revenues to make this purchase. According to Townsend, the sign will advertise city events, information for the city and alerts for the community. The city will own the sign, and it will come with a ten year warranty.
“This location was decided on because an average of 14,000 people drive past this area everyday,” Townsend said.
Motion was made and passed. Upon passing the motion, permission to go out to bid was also requested and accepted.
