When the Madisonville City Council met this week, councilman Adam Townsend spoke on behalf of the Hopkins County Tourism Advisory Board, sharing updates and recommendations for upcoming projects and events that will take place within Madisonville this coming spring and summer.

According to Townsend, there were three recommendations that the Tourism Advisory Board wanted to present to council. The first being a $100,000 project to update and improve the bathrooms at the Madisonville City Park. Money will be dispersed monthly over the next five months of the fiscal year, giving $20,000 per month. Motion was made and passed.

