The ballot was packed on Tuesday, with all county government seats up for grabs. While several magisterial districts were highly contested, only two county-wide positions had competition during this election cycle: jailer and constable.
Incumbent jailer Mike Lewis faced-off against local law enforcement veteran, and current South Middle SRO, Lydon Logan. Lewis won the race 8,552 to 6,161, getting 58.13% of the vote.
Longtime County Coroner Dennis (R) Mayfield easily defeated Kelly George Potter (I). Mayfield reclaimed his position, getting 81.12% to win 11,187 to 2,604.
Several county officials ran uncontested in this election. Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield, County Clerk Keenan Cloern, Sheriff Matt Sanderson, magistrate Ricky Whitaker, and magistrate Vicki Thomison each ran unopposed in Tuesday’s election and will continue to hold their offices. Newcomer Chesley “Lee” Riddle ran unopposed to replace county attorney Byron Hobgood, who is retiring at the end of the year.
In the races for seats on the Hopkins County Fiscal Court, Buddy Cardwell (R) and Timothy Whitsell (D) were fighting over the seat currently held by Bill Rudd. rdwell will take the seat, winning 1,355 to 538. Incumbent Ronnie Noel (R) met Charles “Buck” Yarbrough (D), winning reelection with a 1,762 to 1,014 decision. Incumbent Billy N. Parrish (D) met Kim L. Hudson (R). Parrish will remain in office after taking the race 1,160 to 503. Incumbent Charlie Beshears (D) defeated write-in candidate William Fox 1,036 to 91. Hanna Myers (R) was reelected after defeating Stan Hill (D) 1,046-503.
In the 4th Judicial District race for District Judge, Kim Poe Gilliam defeated Randall Hardesty 8,384 to 3,832.
