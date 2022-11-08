The ballot was packed on Tuesday, with all county government seats up for grabs. While several magisterial districts were highly contested, only two county-wide positions had competition during this election cycle: jailer and constable.

Incumbent jailer Mike Lewis faced-off against local law enforcement veteran, and current South Middle SRO, Lydon Logan. Lewis won the race 8,552 to 6,161, getting 58.13% of the vote.

