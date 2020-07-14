A Mortons Gap home was struck with bullets Saturday morning after a drive-by shooting, according to a news release from the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Department.
About 5:30 a.m. Saturday, a suspect in an unknown vehicle shot at the home at 113 Victory Street multiple times, the release states. No one was hurt.
“The rounds penetrated the exterior walls and were found lodged inside the living area of the residence,” according to the release. Major Charles Young, the public information officer for the department, said three residents were home at the time and they were sleeping.
When asked if the shooting is connected to a fight July 5 in the Parkway Plaza Mall parking lot, Young said it is a “possibility.” He added that nothing has been confirmed as the shooting is still under investigation, and deputies want to know why someone would want to single the family out.
As of Monday afternoon, there were no suspects.
Young said a neighbor heard a vehicle speed away, but no description was given. He hopes anyone in the Mortons Gap downtown area who has surveillance cameras would come forward. Deputies are canvassing the area for footage.
He added that the suspect would likely face first-degree wanton endangerment charges.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.