The Hopkins County Health Department reported the death of a senior adult on Wednesday bringing the total number of COVID-19 fatalities to 42.
On Wednesday, 13 new COVID-19 cases were reported by the health department bringing the total number of active cases to 211 with 709 recovered and a total of 962 cases since the pandemic started. Hopkins County is still classified as a red county with 34.2 cases per 100,000 people.
“We do not look like we are coming out of the red at all,” said Denise Beach, director of the health department.
Beach reiterated that limiting exposure, wearing masks, washing hands and using hand sanitizer really helps stop the spread of COVID-19.
“We have not seen transmission in Hopkins County when masks are worn, so we know locally that it helps stop the spread of COVID-19 if people will wear their masks,” Beach said.
When it comes to virus fatigue, she said she understands completely that people are getting tired of the restrictions and guidelines, but the virus is not cooperating with our fatigue.
“It is still here, it is rampant in Hopkins County, it is a community-wide spread and we need to be really careful,” said Beach.
Hopkins County is at a point where the virus is everywhere, she said. The health department used to name the groups where the virus was more prominent, but it became too many to continue.
The best advise Beach could give is for those who are older, vulnerable, who have chronic health conditions or autoimmune disorders, to be cautious when in the community.
“We all know someone and have contact with someone that is part of the vulnerable population,” said Beach. “We have to take care of each other, think of that other person you may come in contact with and try to protect others as well as yourself.”
When it comes to repeat COVID-19 cases, the health department has seen a couple, but there have not been many she said. If a person has COVID-19 then tests negative, they are considered to have antibodies and immune for 90 days. A reinfection is if the person tests positive again after those 90 days because they have come in contact again.
“When you are dealing with a virus that has only been around since the beginning of the year, we don’t have enough long term data. But right now, we think the immunity is lasting around 90 days — anything after that is considered a re-infection,” said Beach.
She wanted to thank those who do wear their masks in public.
“I know that we hear a lot about those who are not following the guidelines, but most people are following the guidelines, and the health department would like to say thank you to those who are working hard to make our community safer,” said Beach.
