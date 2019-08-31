Judge declinesto reduce bondfor Harrell

A Hopkins County public defender says the six-figure bond imposed on a suspected child abuser is excessive.
"Two-hundred and fifty-thousand should be a bond for a murder case," Kenneth Root said Friday after the first court appearance for Hannah Harrell.
Harrell, 21, of Earlington is charged with two counts of second-degree criminal abuse of a child. Authorities say she left her two sons in the care of her boyfriend at Quail Run Apartments Aug. 9. Both boys reportedly wound up with head injuries.
Root urged Hopkins County Judge David Massamore to reduce the bond. Massamore declined.
"The nature of this case is such that I'm not fully comfortable doing that," Massamore said. But he postponed Harrell's preliminary hearing until next Friday, before a different judge.
Root said Harrell's bond should be reduced because she's never been in trouble with the law before. He added that on a 16-point scale of computing whether a suspect is a flight risk and might leave the area, "she is a zero" -- the lowest risk.
Root also said the felony abuse counts Harrell faces could bring a maximum 10 years in prison.
"That's the same sentence imposed for a stolen car," he said.
Harrell was arrested one week after the capture of Caleb Cobb, 25. His bond is even higher, at $500,000 on two counts of first-degree assault and one count of tampering with physical evidence. Cobb's case awaits a grand jury hearing.
