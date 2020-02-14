A man who’s accused of escaping from custody in Christian County now is behind bars in Hopkins County.
Abreon V. McCissick, 25, of Hopkinsville was arrested Wednesday afternoon near South Main and Hall streets in Madisonville. A Madisonville Police report released Thursday indicated a warrant was issued for McCissick’s arrest on Tuesday, Sept. 3.
Karon Coker with the Christian County Jail said Thursday that she found no record of McCissick escaping. But her records review found he was held in July and August for nonpayment of child support.
Madisonville police spokesman Andrew Rush explained that nonpayment led to a “furlough order” against McCissick.
“He had to pay a certain amount of child support or spend a certain number of days in jail,” Rush said. The warrant was issued because McCissick allegedly did neither.
The Kentucky New Era of Hopkinsville reported McCissick’s arrest in August 2017 on charges that included first-degree robbery. He’s been arrested five times in Hopkins County since then but posted bond each time.
McCissick now is charged with second-degree escape, contempt of court in Christian County and three counts of failure to appear in Hopkins County.
McCissick was held Thursday night on a combined $14,880 cash bond. He’s scheduled to appear in Hopkins County court next Wednesday.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.