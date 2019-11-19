The Hopkins County Health Department released the following food scores through Friday, Nov. 15:
Brook Hollow Farm Catering -- 100
Gill's Fuel Mart Deli -- 94 (follow-up required)
No certified food manager on duty, potatoes stored on floor in walk-in cooler, no procedures for cleaning up of vomit.
Silver Star Burgers -- 99
Scoops down in food product.
Ideal MKT Deli -- 99
Liquid spillage in bottom of prep cooler.
Lone Star Church Kitchen -- 100
South Hopkins Middle School Concessions -- 99
No certified food manager.
Hopkins County Central Football Concessions -- 100
The Oaks Personal Care Kitchen -- 95 (follow-up required)
Floor needs repairing, paint chipping above stove, no certified food safety manager, no vomit clean-up kit.
B.P.O.E. No. 738 Kitchen -- 98
No certified food manager, debris build-up on floor beneath fryer and stove.
Madisonville Donuts -- 96
Food not covered in cooler, no certified food manager, no procedures for cleaning up vomit.
NU9VE -- 98
Bag of onions of floor, dish baskets on floor.
Greater Lighthouse Church Kitchen -- 100
Fazoli's -- 100
KFC -- 95 (follow-up required)
Syrup spillage on floor, grease build-up on floor beneath deep fryers, spillage beneath shelves in back part of kitchen, food spillage in stainless up-right freezer, no certified food protection manager on duty, no written procedures for cleaning up vomit.
Pilot Travel Center -- 98
Debris build-up on lip of ice machine, paper towels stored on floor, ceiling leaking.
Subway (inside Pilot Travel Center) -- 98
No certified food protection manager, scoop handle touching food product in cooler.
Baymont Inn/Suites Kitchen -- 100
Hampton Inn/Suites Kitchen -- 100
Gill's Fuel Mart Deli -- 98 (on follow-up inspection)
No food protection manager on duty.
