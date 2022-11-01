CONTEST

Come vote for your favorite pumpkin in each age division, now through Saturday.

 Caley Smith

The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library (HCMPL) received nearly 30 pumpkins this past weekend for its annual pumpkin painting contest.

Pumpkins were to be decorated with anything and everything the student wanted to use as long as it was not carved or punctured in any way. The work had to be done entirely by the student.

