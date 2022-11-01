The Hopkins County-Madisonville Public Library (HCMPL) received nearly 30 pumpkins this past weekend for its annual pumpkin painting contest.
Pumpkins were to be decorated with anything and everything the student wanted to use as long as it was not carved or punctured in any way. The work had to be done entirely by the student.
According to Shana Turner, Children & Young Adult Services/Outreach Coordinator, it was a great turnout this year.
“We are encouraging people to come in and vote for their favorites,” Turner said. “You have to come in person to cast your vote. We tried one year with the online voting and we were receiving votes for pumpkins from people in Alaska, it was crazy. We want to keep it local.”
All are encouraged to stop by the library now through November 5 to vote for the best pumpkin in each age division.
Ribbons will be awarded for first, second and third place. First place will also receive prize money.
For more information, visit the Hopkins County Madisonville Public Library Facebook page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.