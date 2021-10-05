On Friday, Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville announced new visitation guidelines for patients.
According to the hospital’s website, the new visitation hours are for the patients’ well-being.
“We believe the patient comes first, and it is our duty to protect the patient’s health, safety, security, well-being, and comfort while providing for family visitation,” according to a release from the hospital.
The news release said visitation is still seven days a week, but only from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., and any visitor after 6 p.m. must enter through the Emergency Department.
All visitors are required to wear a mask at all times and will be screened for COVID-19 before entry, according to the release. No children under the age of 16 are allowed to visit at this time.
As of Monday, visitation changed in several hospital departments. Medical and surgery patients are allowed one visitor at a time with a limit of two per calendar day.
COVID-19 end-of-life patients are allowed one visitor for 15 minutes. The visit will be pre-arranged, and all Personal Protective Equipment requirements must be met. Exceptions may be made for end-of-life patients at the discretion of the unit director.
In the Emergency Department, one person may accompany the patient unless they are placed in split-flow or are COVID-19 suspect. For sports medicine, one caregiver may be present if needed at the discretion of the facility.
One visitor is allowed in the clinic of the Merle M. Mahr Cancer Center, and one essential visitor in infusion and radiation therapy with the approval of the director. No visitors are allowed in the Critical Care Unit, and no visitors are allowed for patients receiving routine tests.
No visitors are allowed in the Behavioral Health Unit except at the request of the psychiatrist. Only one visitor is allowed for the medical group physician offices and clinic sites.
Waiting rooms and lobbies will remain closed until further notice.
For more information, call Baptist Health at 270-825-5100.
