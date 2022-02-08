The Hopkins County Regional Chamber of Commerce will host its most anticipated political event of the year, The State of the Cities and County, Thursday, March 3, starting at 7:30 a.m. at The Ballard Center in Madisonville.
This event gives the highest elected officials of our county and our nine incorporated cities a platform to present to citizens the progress of, and challenges faced by, our communities. This is an opportunity to hear directly from the leaders on the front lines of local decision-making that directly impacts your businesses and your families every day.
The speakers who will be presenting include:
Jack Whitfield, Judge Executive
Kevin Cotton, Mayor,
Madisonville Panel Discussion led by Jason Vincent, Executive Director, Pennyrile Area Development District.
Tickets are $20 for Chamber members and $50 for non-members. The cost of the ticket also includes breakfast.
For more information and to purchase your tickets in advance, please call 270-821-3435.
