MadisonvillePolice Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Friday:
• Carrie A. McFall, 34, of Bowling Green was charged Thursday with failure to appear on a Logan County warrant.
• Christoper R. Boyd, 34, of Madisonville was charged Thursday with failure to appear on a Muhlenberg County warrant.
Hopkins County Sheriff's Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff's Office released the following reports Friday:
• Justin W. Goode, 28, of Nortonville was charged Thursday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs, etc., first offense.
• Robert E. Rich Jr., 27, of Earlington was charged Thursday with failure to appear on a Hopkins County warrant.
• Adam J. Bowles, 32, of Earlington was charged Thursday with possession of synthetic drugs, first offense; resisting arrest and giving officer false identifying information.
