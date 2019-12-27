Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Thursday:
• Larissa R. Baize-Hayden, 30, of Mortons Gap was charged Monday with no registration plates and failure to maintain required insurance.
• Joey L. Colson, 32, of Madisonville was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking/shoplifting.
• Chandler R. Duncan, 19, of Mortons Gap was charged Monday with second degree disorderly conduct and public intoxication.
• Kyle L. Hall, 19, of Madisonville was charged Monday with operating a vehicle under the influence, first degree possession of a controlled substance, buying/possessing drug paraphernalia, two counts of non-payment of court costs/fines in Hopkins County and being a fugitive from Vanderburgh County, Indiana.
• Marquise T. Johnson, 22, of Madisonville was charged Monday with fourth degree assault.
• Rodney J. Kajidrik, 26, of Henderson was charged Monday with public intoxication.
• Desiree S. Massey, 26, of Madisonville was charged Monday with theft by deception/cold checks.
• Paul D. Morgan, 36, of Madisonville was charged Tuesday with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to maintain required insurance and failure to appear in Hopkins County.
