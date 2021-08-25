Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
- Jordan Carroll, 28, of Earlington, was charged Monday with public intoxication.
- Jama Parrish, 42, of Henderson, was charged Monday with fugitive from another state, third-degree criminal trespassing and giving officers false identifying information.
- Jacob Knight, 30, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with first-degree criminal trespassing.
- Melvin Diaz, 42, of Richmond, was charged Monday with failure to appear.
- Glenn Riddle, 39, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with two counts of failure to appear.
- Joseph Moore, 26, of Earlington, was served a warrant on Monday for probation violation.
Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Tuesday:
Matthew Alexander, 32, of Madisonville, was charged Friday with third-degree criminal trespassing.
- Casey Fain, 43, of White Plains, was charged Monday with contempt of court.
- Aaron Rosales, 32, of Clay, was charged Monday with non-payment of court costs.
- James Adams, 35, of Earlington, was charged Monday with non-payment of court costs.
- Jill Lowry, 42, of Crofton, was charged Tuesday with three counts of failure to appear.
- Joshua Ipock, 41, of Providence, was charged Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance.
