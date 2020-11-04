Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Tuesday:
William Bivins, 36, of Albany, was charged Monday with failure to or improper signal, first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of marijuana and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.
William Willis, 47, of Madisonville, was charged Tuesday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia and first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (methamphetamine).
Jimmy McGregor, 55, of Earlington, was charged Monday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Talisha Moore, 40, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with three counts of theft by deception, non-payment of court costs, failure to appear.
