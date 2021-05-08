World Changers, and Madisonville city officials are still taking applications for minor home repair scheduled for June 28 through July 3. The deadline for applications is Saturday, May 15.
Applications can be picked up and dropped off at Madisonville City Hall — located at 67 North Main Street in Madisonville.
As of Friday, Madisonville City Clerk Kim Blue said there are four applications that have been submitted and that more are being accepted.
The application requires information of all living in the home, insurance information and household income must be listed. Requirements along with the application include proof of all household income, copy of deed to the property, copy of homeowner’s insurance and copy of picture identification of applicant and co-applicant.
Other applications requirements include:
• homeowners must own or be purchasing and occupy the house that is being repaired.
• the house must be safe and manageable for volunteers to work on.
• repairs are generally limited to basic home improvements and painting that can be accomplished by unskilled and semi-skilled volunteers.
• repairs will be made outside of the homes and homeowners must release volunteer. organizations and the City of Madisonville from any and all liability associated with work performed on the house.
• homeowners must have paid all city and county property taxes unless Homestead Exempt
• the home is must not be in a state of disrepair.
• applicants must pass a criminal background check.
