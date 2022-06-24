The Hopkins County Madisonville Public Library is now offering different reading programs each week throughout the summer for the community.
All of the programs are free and offer story times, reading, arts and crafts, educational activities and much more.
The programs for the following age groups will run all summer long,
Tuesdays at 2pm : Kindergarten — fifth grade
Thursdays at 4pm: Preschoolers
Thursdays at 5pm: Adults
According to Shanna Turner, Outreach Coordinator/Child Services for the HCPL, the weekly programs are a part of the Summer Reading Program that we try to host every year. There have been some summers where it just wasn’t possible to host it, we were moving locations or didn’t have enough staff.
“Summer 2022, weekly programs for age/grades are geared to help beat the heat and have something fun the kids can do. Last week it seemed like the library went to the birds! K-5th graders, tweens/teens, and preschoolers all got to decorate birdhouses that they were able to take home with them. It was a blast!”
For more information call the library directly, 270-825-2680. You do not need to have a library card to attend these programs, but you must have one to check out a book, cake pan or game.
Weekly programs will last through the middle of July. The last program for the Summer Reading Program will be the finale on Tuesday, July 19, time to be determind.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.