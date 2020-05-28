Hopkins County Jail inmates are being screened for the coronavirus, the jailer said Wednesday. But that’s not good enough for the wife of at least one inmate.
“I feel like they all should have tests,” Victoria Tidwell, wife of Benjamin J. Tidwell, said, “especially with what happened at Green River.”
The state correctional complex in Muhlenberg County has endured 358 positive cases and two deaths among inmates, along with 50 infected staff members. So far, the Hopkins County Jail has had none. But Tidwell says she heard about potential trouble over the weekend from her jailed husband.
“People with high temperatures are not getting tested,” Tidwell said.
Tidwell claimed that a suspect arrived at the jail Saturday night with a temperature of 103.5 degrees. She cited a nurse at the jail who’s related to her as her source.
“Those are untrue allegations,” Jailer Mike Lewis said in response. Lewis said he has read an email that Tidwell sent to several places in the area, including The Messenger.
“No one has been admitted with that kind of temperature,” Lewis added. He said any inmates with fevers would have to be cleared through Baptist Health Madisonville first.
Tidwell said the new inmate was placed in a 12-by-12-foot holding cell Monday with 11 other prisoners, coughing and refusing to wear a mask. When the others objected, a staff member reportedly told them to “suck it up.”
“To me, that’s insane. That’s completely crazy,” Tidwell said.
The holding cell part is also untrue, Lewis said.
“All inmates are quarantined,” the jailer said. After 10 days in the intake area, they’re moved to the general population. In that way, everyone is screened for potential COVID-19 symptoms.
Lewis noted all incoming inmates receive disposable masks to wear. They’re lowered for mugshots posted on the jail website. But Tidwell wants more done to keep inmates safe.
“They get one spray bottle a week, that’s used for one hour,” Tidwell said. “Some of them get none.”
Benjamin J. Tidwell, 29, of Earlington was arrested last week on domestic violence charges of strangulation and assault. But his wife said Wednesday that she’s OK, and is trying to get the charges dropped.
“He dragged me by my hoodie during an argument,” she said.
Lewis said the jail remains under lockdown orders from the Kentucky Department of Corrections. He’s been given no guidance on when the rules might change.
