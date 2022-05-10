The Messenger staff has sent questions to each of the candidates for local and county offices who will be on the ballot for the May 17 primary election. We will run those questions and answers in different races leading up to election day. The questions will appear along with the answers provided verbatim. If a candidate did not provide an answer, it will read “NA” for no answer.
Today we are featuring the non-partisan primary race for Madisonville City Council Ward 2. The top two vote getters in this primary will face each other again during the general election in November.
Amy Starr Sherman
Age: 40
Years living in Madisonville: 37
Tony Space — Incumbent
Age: NA
Years living in Madisonville: NA
Jimmy Young
Age: 54
Years living in Madisonville: 12 years this July
Current/Former profession:
AS: Transportation Data Assistant with Hopkins County Schools
TS: NA
JY: Co-Owner — Operator of Young’s Septic Service, LLC
Primary reason for running:
AS: I love Madisonville. This town has shaped me into the woman I am today. This is where I call home, and where I have raised my family. I believe Madisonville is a great place to live and we have the potential to be so much more! I’m running for City Council because I want to help bring about positive growth and change in our community.
TS: My decision to run for City Council was encouraged by a friend of mine in 2016. At the time I had never considered it, but I decided instead of complaining about how things were, I would instead try to change them. I was fortunate enough to be elected the last three terms and have found even with the ups and downs that I have enjoyed working with the council and the citizens of Madisonville.
JY: To be a voice for the people of Madisonville.
What do you believe is working in Madisonville?
AS: There are many things that I feel are working. One of them is the Madisonville transit that was introduced a few years back. There are some tweaks that could be made but it is a huge help to so many in the community who don’t have reliable transportation.
TS: Since being elected to the council we have accomplished many things for the citizens. We have completed the playground at Mahr Park, Cherry Park, an event center, skate park in downtown, put-put golf course, football field at Festus Clayborn Park, and many other projects. In addition, in cooperation with the county officials we have approved the building of a sports complex. The complex will bring in tourism and will benefit the businesses of Madisonville and the county as well as the children and youth in our community.
JY: The steps that are being taken that will put Madisonville in a position for long term growth.
What do you believe isn’t working in Madisonville?
AS: After speaking with several people in the community, the main thing that comes up is the lack entertainment options for younger people. The entertainment life is nonexistent which means that people have to travel away from Madisonville in order to find something to do. This takes their dollars outside of our community and raises the likelihood of them moving to a city that offers something more.
TS: As in any community, there is always need for improvement. We as a council and our Mayor are working on it and looking for solutions. We are blessed to have a hard working Mayor with a good head on his shoulders and a council that works well together.
JY: Communication. People are not properly informed about why decisions are being made on issues that concern the citizens of Madisonville.
If elected, what would you do to fix the things that aren’t working?
AS: If elected, I would work hand in hand with my fellow council members, the mayor and other elected officials to come up with ways to bring more fun and positive events and activities to our community. I would listen to the community and take what I have learned back to my fellow council members.
TS: NA
JY: I would work on getting all information out pertaining to issues rather than bits and pieces.
What do you feel should be the priorities for a council member?
AS: There are many priorities that a council member should have, but I think the main priority should be to always represent the community and be a voice at the table where decisions are being made.
TS: The main priority of a council member should be to put the people of Madisonville first in all his decisions. To listen to his constituents and to treat everyone equally. He should be aware of everything that’s going on in Madisonville and examine closely all sides. He is elected by the people to represent them and should never forget that.
JY: 1. Listen to the people. 2. Gather information/data on issues by talking to the people. 3. Vote for the best scenario that benefits the needs of our community
What do you feel should be the priorities of the city council?
AS: The priorities of the city council should be to work well with one another and the mayor to improve the way of life for the residents of town we serve.
TS: The priorities of all the city council members are the same as each individual councilman. They should work together and listen to each one’s opinion, in order to make the best decisions for our community.
JY: 1. Work together to find the best solutions for the issues at hand. 2. Work with other governmental agencies on issues that involve a broader range of our community. 3. Vote for the best scenario that benefits the needs of our community.
What do you believe is a council member’s role in working with the mayor? Other elected officials?
AS: Personally, my role would be to always center the voices of the people. I would go the extra mile to make sure my community is fully informed on what’s happening in the city and what decisions are being made. I would solicit the feedback of community members so I could represent their interests in council meetings. I would work closely with my colleagues to make sure we are making the best decisions for the people. I think that’s something all council members should be committed to doing.
TS: To support the Mayor and his team. Our mayor and every city employee that I’m aware of put Madisonville first. We are proud of our city and want it to stay “The Best Town On Earth” for the future generations.
JY: I believe that as a council member, you should work with the mayor and other elected officials in solving problems but you should also not be afraid to stand your ground if the resolution is not what’s best for the people.
