Following the Thanksgiving weekend, the Hopkins County Health Department has reported two new coronavirus-related deaths locally.
From Thanksgiving through Monday, the department reported 137 new cases. The two new deaths brought that total to 55 in the county, which has had 1,892 cases in all. There are now 630 active cases.
Hopkins County remains classified as a red county — averaging more than 25 cases per 100,000 people in the county for a seven-day period.
As of Sunday, the county averaged 49.2 cases per 100,000 residents.
Denise Beach, the director of the Hopkins County Health Department, still reiterates the importance of complying to mask mandates and social distancing and also the importance of not overwhelming hospitals in the area.
The county health department along with Baptist Health in Madisonville and healthcare workers across the state continue to prepare for a possible influx in numbers following a Thanksgiving holiday that the Center for Disease Control urged the nation to not participate in to stop the spread of COVID-19.
The Transportation Security Administration reported seeing a record number of people on Sunday who passed through U.S. airport checkpoints during the pandemic with nearly one million travelers through TSA checkpoints, and more than one million travelers went through the checkpoints Friday, Saturday and the Wednesday before Thanksgiving.
Restrictions are still in place concerning social gathering numbers and the operations of some businesses such as gyms and restaurants. The restrictions were announced on Nov. 18 and will continue until at least Dec. 13.
As businesses continue to operate with the new restrictions, the Hopkins County Clerk’s Office has a new way to check in with a QR code scanner, allowing people who have in-person business to wait in their vehicles until it is their turn to come into the office. In-person traffic at the clerk’s office is now operated via a queue system that is a first come, first serve basis.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.