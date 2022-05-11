Baptist Health Deaconess Madisonville has a basket raffle going on this week that will benefit United Way of the Coalfield.
Kristy Quinn, marketing and public relations director for the hospital, said the hospital has supported United Way for many years, but due to COVID-19 had to suspend their raffle.
“We used to do our basket raffle in the late fall, so it is fun for us to bring it back in a new season to have new themes for the baskets,” she said. “The return of this tradition has been very uplifting for our staff also.”
Baptist Health Deaconess has 13 baskets that have been generously donated by the staff in honor of this week being Hospital Week.
“They range from summer fun themes, to gift cards, cash, Venture River tickets, shop local, and more,” said Quinn.
The team at Baptist Health gives back to the community in numerous ways and they love to be involved in making positive impacts in the lives of friends and neighbors, she said.
“Various departments pooled money from their employees to create the baskets,” said Quinn.
The hospital does not have a specific goal in mind for the raffle. She said they just want to raise as much as they can to support the United Way and the important agencies that they serve and to help bring awareness to the work they do in the community.
“They support programs for our youth, the elderly, the homeless and hungry, and so much more,” said Quinn.
Tickets are $1.00 per chance and are being sold in the main hospital lobby from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Thursday and up until the drawing at 2 p.m. this Friday. Cash is accepted or checks made payable to United Way of the Coalfield.
Because the hospital is under the CDC guidelines for healthcare, which are different than those for the general population, anyone that enters the facility will be asked the COVID screening questions and must wear a mask.
Quinn said anyone is welcome to purchase a ticket for a chance to win and to support the work of United Way.
“If you haven’t yet donated to the United Way, we encourage you to support them and the important work that they do to assist with needs right here in Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties,” she said.
