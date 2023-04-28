According to a release issued this week by the Webster County Circuit Court, former Webster County Sheriff Donald “Bubba” Jones entered guilty plea on a charge of first degree official misconduct, a class A felony on March 13, 2023.
Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office originally charged Jones last August with witness tampering, a Class D felony, and first-degree official misconduct, a misdemeanor.
