Hopkins County magistrates once again review potential options for redistricting the county’s magisterial districts on Monday, and once again the body informally voiced their opinion 4-3 to keep seven magistrates.
Every ten years when the latest U.S. Census numbers are released, state law requires each county in Kentucky to examine the up-to-date numbers and determine exactly how its magisterial districts should be laid out.
There are two major requirements on how the districts have to be laid out, by law. The populations of each district should have a deviation of less than 10% (currently four of the districts are at five%) from the other districts, and the county has to have between three and eight magistrates.
At the last committee meeting, Hopkins County Clerk Keenan Cloern presented members with three potential options, staying at seven magistrates; dropping to six; or dropping to five.
According to county officials, each magistrate costs the county approximately $30,000 per year in salary, benefits and training expenses.
Magistrates were split 4-3 at that first meeting to keep the number the same, and they voted along those same lines at Tuesday’s meeting. Charlie Beshears, Billy Parrish, Vicki Thomison and Ricky Whitaker all oppose reducing their number. Hannah Myers, Ronnie Noel and Billy Cardwell were all in favor of cutting back.
Officially the redistricting process does not begin until May 1, but Cloern asked the magistrates for their opinion now so that she can have her staff start working on maps, pending the court’s final approval next month. Her office must submit the final maps to the state by May 17.
State law also requires the court to form a paid redistricting committee, which will work with the clerk’s office and make recommendations back to the court. The law, however, doesn’t require the court to follow that recommendation. Committee members include former Judge-Executive Donnie Carol, Hopkins County Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Miller and Tabitha Adams, owner of Apex Cleaning in Dawson Springs.
Any changes that are made to districts will not take place until the next magisterial election in 2026.
