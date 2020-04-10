Although specific numbers are not immediately available, Baptist Health Madisonville, who employs 1,856 people, appears to be the latest business impacted by the financial fallout from COVID-19.
Thursday, Baptist Health announced furloughs, pay cuts and staff changes across its entire health system. Specific numbers locally and across the commonwealth were not immediately available.
Madisonville President Robert Ramey said the hospital has been working to shift staff over the last few weeks.
“We have been working to reassign staff to other departments, providing additional training and preparing for additional patients over the last few weeks,” he said. “At this time, our focus is on the direct care to our patients. Our hearts are heavy for those affected, but it is our intention to bring those impacted back, as soon as possible.”
The temporary, unpaid furloughs affect regular full-time and part-time employees whose positions do not support caregivers or are not critical to clinical operations related to COVID-19, according to officials. The furloughs began Thursday, according to a news release from Baptist.
The health system’s top leadership and hospital presidents will take a 20% cut in pay while other vice-presidents and executives will receive a 15% cut, according to the release.
“Our intent is to return to normal operations as soon as possible and begin calling back employees. This is just a temporary measure,” said Baptist Health CEO Gerard Colman. “We value our employees, who are the key to our success, and will continue to be the key to our success going forward. But, first and foremost, we need to ensure we will be here when our communities need us most.”
Baptist said measures taken by Gov. Andy Beshear, such as suspending elective surgeries and diagnostic tests, have slowed, or in some cases put on hold, some of their standard business operations and reduced the system’s overall volume of work.
“Like other hospitals across the country, Baptist Health is striking a delicate balance between maintaining a strong front line of skilled caregivers to battle the COVID-19 pandemic, while grappling with the resulting drain on resources,” said Colman. “After much thoughtful deliberation, we are re-prioritizing and reassigning some staff to serve where needed most, which is at the bedside providing patient care, and in our communities identifying those at risk for COVID-19. Focusing on these two critical needs is allowing us to best care for our patients and limit the spread of the virus.”
Furloughed workers are eligible for unemployment compensations, plus remain eligible for their medical benefits, according to the release. Some employees will have a reduced work schedule while others will not have job responsibilities during this time.
Baptist Health employs about 19,500 people in Kentucky and surrounding states at its nine hospitals and a number of its other points of health care.
