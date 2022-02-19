Hillary Croft, Child Support Director for the Hopkins County Attorney’s Office in Madisonville, spoke to the Hopkins County Fiscal Court this week, and gave updates in regards to the federal match program that the county has been involved with. This program reimburses the fiscal court for aid given to the child support unit throughout the year.
During Croft’s presentation, she shared how the money has been used. The County agreed to fund $73,000 with 66% being given back on a quarterly basis.
The extra funding has allowed two new case workers to be brought on-board and the hiring of a full time secretary for the child support unit. Some of the out-of-office activities that were able to have been conducted this past year include the Hopkins County Job Expo, Child Support Day at both high schools and Mock Child Support Day. According to Croft, the latter was a great day that allowed the children to learn a little bit of the legal system, and what it takes to take care of a child, in a fun and unique way.
“It was great to see how the students enjoyed this,” Croft said of Mock Child Support Day that was held in the school. “We are hoping to make this an annual thing.”
The money has also allowed social media training and the maintenance of their Facebook page where they have been able to post jobs, education opportunities, updates and information, networking events, educational packets and more.
Coming this spring, most likely in April, there will be a Workforce Development Expongement Clinic, which will provide information for people who have a criminal background and need to get rid of some in order to get a job. The clinic will also speak to their options of what they can do and how to move forward.
Croft also spoke to the changing of child support laws in 2022 and how things will come into affect this year. There will be educational classes for local attorneys so they are aware and updated with all of the changes. There will also be family law updates.
