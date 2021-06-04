The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports on Thursday:
Eric Stallins, 18, of Nebo, was charged Wednesday with speeding and operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license.
Keyla Foster, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with operating on a suspended or revoked license.
Kreene Jones, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, third-degree possession of a controlled substance, prescription containing substance not in proper container, failure to appear and second-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Gregory Brown, 36, of Madisonville, was charged Wednesday with operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and no registration plates.
Perry White, 56, of Earlington, was charged Wednesday with careless driving and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance.
The Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office released the following reports on Thursday:
Katrina Babbs, 52, of Evansville, Indiana, was charged Sunday with speeding, failure to produce insurance card, possession of marijuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
Gevin Lemons, 28, of Nortonville, was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking.
Derexa Jo Seidl, 52, of Indianapolis, Indiana, was charged Sunday with failure to appear.
Joseph Moore, 25, of Earlington, was charged Sunday with first-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree fleeing or evading police and second-degree disorderly conduct.
Christopher Barnes, 33, of Nashville, Tennessee, was charged Sunday with speeding, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, operating on a suspended or revoked license, no registration plates, improper registration plates, possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance.
Austin Madison, 26, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault.
Delane Gibson, 57, of Madisonville, was charged Sunday with theft by deception.
Elizabeth Johnston, 20, of Madisonville, was charged Monday with driving on a DUI suspended license.
Jon Ronemous, 32, of Slaughters, was charged Tuesday with possession of mairjuana, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
Kelly Starks, 43, of Dawson Springs, was charged Tuesday with public intoxication, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault and resisting arrest.
