Madisonville Police Department
The Madisonville Police Department released the following reports Monday:
• Christopher Alfred, 25, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with possession of synthetic drugs and buying/possession drug paraphernalia.
• James Belt, 21, of Morganfield was charged Sunday with fourth-degree assault and second-degree criminal mischief in Webster County.
• Jalyn Campbell, 27, of Madisonville was charged Friday with contempt of court in Hopkins County.
• Joey Colson, 31, of Madisonville was charged Friday with failure to appear in Hopkins County.
• Lisa Crowley, 46, of Sebree was charged Saturday with contempt of court in Webster County.
• Keith Daniels, 34, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with public intoxication.
• Eric Harris, 39, of Madisonville was charged Friday with nonpayment of court costs and fines in Hopkins County.
• Shane Hendrix, 22, of Evansville was charged Saturday with operating on a suspended or revoked license.
• Jacob Larkins, 25, of Madisonville was charged Friday with harassment.
• Matthew Martz, 31, of Madisonville was charged Friday with fourth-degree assault.
• Virginia Padgett, 61, of Madisonville was charged Sunday with failure to appear in Henderson County.
• Derail Parker, 39, of Madisonville was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Elder Ramirez Lopez, 27, of Sacramento was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and no registration plates.
• David Townsell, 39, of Madisonville was charged Friday with nonpayment of court costs and fines in Hopkins County.
