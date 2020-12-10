Red bows appearing on the crosses in Barnsley Cemetery in December has been a tradition for the last three years — until this year.
Laura Harvey, a former reporter for The Messenger, said she took her daughter, Valerie Buchanan, to see the bows this year and realized the mysterious person who puts up the bows didn’t do it this year. Buchanan, 11, had the idea to put them up herself instead.
“It just seemed like a fun and nice thing to do for people,” said Buchanan.
There are around 900 graves in the cemetery, and Harvey went to Facebook to ask for help placing the bows. She said between 10 to 15 people helped her and her daughter put up the bows over the course of the week.
After taking on the task of placing bows, Harvey said she could not figure out how someone was able to place all those bows seemingly overnight.
“I don’t see how they pulled it off, unless it was a huge group of people,” she said.
Since the bows did not appear this year and no one knows who has been placing the bows since 2017, Harvey is unsure if that person is sick or if they died. She said she planned to continue to make sure the tradition continues in the future, if needed.
When working for The Messenger, Harvey first reported on this story in 2017. Below is the original article that ran on Dec. 7, 2017.
A Christmas mystery
In what can be described as a Christmas miracle, hundreds of festive red bows have appeared in one of the most unlikely of places, lending credence to some suspicion that Santa’s elves may be real after all.
The Barnsley Cemetery lies in a densely wooded area just outside of Earlington’s city limits. Blink once, and you will miss the entrance on Bell Crossing Road. The cemetery can be found at the end of a relatively lengthy gravel drive, which is, at the moment, very wet and muddy.
The Barnsley Cemetery sat abandoned and forgotten for years, until an Earlington resident happened upon the area and noticed the ruin in 2015. The property, which had been donated in 1870 by the St. Bernard Coal Company to the local African-American community, is now the final resting place of at least 450 black Hopkins County residents.
Most of the graves didn’t even have markers — only oval-shaped depressions in the ground indicated someone was buried there. By the time Philip Hunt found them, the graves were almost completely blanketed by long grass, thick tree roots, leaves and an assortment of garbage.
Though Kentucky law requires that cities and counties maintain access roads to all cemeteries, the upkeep of the grounds is the duty of the individual in charge of the graveyard. Since the deed record extending past ownership from St. Bernard Coal Company can not be located, Hunt took it upon himself to become cemetery’s unofficial caretaker.
In the spring, more than 70 volunteers joined him in cutting, raking and mowing the grounds to uncover the very last known grave. Small white crosses, handmade by Hopkins County Jail inmates, were then placed to mark every resting place.
Though volunteers still come and go to give the grounds a little TLC, as far as anyone knows, Hunt and jail inmates are the only ones who visit the cemetery with regular frequency. Hunt said he likes to visit the area about once a week.
But when he arrived on Thursday, he was in for a shock. Someone — or maybe a large group of someones — had tied red Christmas bows with jingle bells on each of the 450 white wooden crosses.
“I have no idea who did it,” Hunt said. “I have been asking around, but nobody knows a thing.”
Hunt suspected it might have been the work of James Daniel, owner of Reid-Walters Funeral Home in Earlington. After all, Daniel had recently donated a monument that bears the cemetery’s name and placed it near the entrance.
“I just wanted to do our part for the cemetery,” Daniel said. “The community had been pitching in with cleaning it up, and it was the proper thing to do.
“But I saw the bows when I was out there,” he continued. “I just assumed Philip did it.”
Daniel added he did recall having a conversation last week with Hopkins County Genealogical Society Secretary Theresa Ray, who told him that she too had seen bows on the graves. The society has been undertaking the task of identifying as many bodies as possible at the site.
“It wasn’t us,” Ray said. “I had come back from Mortons Gap and stopped to see the monument. The bows were out there already. I just assumed Philip did it.
“It does look very nice though,” she added. “Maybe it was the guys from the jail?”
“It wasn’t our guys,” said Jailer Mike Lewis. “I’ve checked with the head of the crews and they have definitely not been taking on projects like this.”
In fact, no one from the original cleanup crew would claim ownership of the decoration. Cody Lander, a volunteer, said he had just visited the cemetery a couple of weeks ago and all graves appeared as they were before.
“That shows someone took an interest in the cemetery, something that hasn’t been shown in decades,” he said. “I just have no idea who would have done it.”
Another volunteer, Peyton Adams, was just as dumbfounded.
“It definitely wasn’t me,” he said. “It reminds me of the famous story of Edgar Allan Poe’s grave. Every year, a cloaked figure would come out on his birthday, drink some cognac and put the glass and rose on the grave. Then they disappeared. At one time, it was thought it was a professor in a group from Poe’s hometown.
“Maybe someone took this on as a special Christmas project,” Adams guessed. “That would be really nice.”
With more than 400 graves needing decoration, that is quite a large-scale project. According to Madisonville Police Department Lt. Andrew Rush, no one in the Madisonville area has reported a massive bow burglary, nor was anyone recently seen leaving a local shop with an usually large amount of red bows. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Will Coursey added there have been no reports of suspicious activity nor large numbers of people coming and going anywhere near the cemetery.
On Wednesday, the grounds were perfectly serene. There were no tire marks in the mud in the drive leading to the cemetery, and no footprints could be seen anywhere near the graves.
“They just slipped past me,” Hunt said. “Somebody did this anonymously, and they should get some kind of recognition.”
