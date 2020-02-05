Madisonville, KY (42431)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain for the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 44F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Light rain transitioning to a few showers by morning. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.