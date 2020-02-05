After mowing the lawn of Total Travel Service at Madison Square Drive for more than 30 years, Jimmy Benton was given the keys to the building Monday morning.
“This is something I can use for my family,” he said. “When I married my wife, it is my responsibility to make sure she has food on her table, to make sure she has lights and water, to take care of her. That’s my responsibility.”
In the 30 years Benton has worked with Mary Lou Boal, Total Travel’s owner, he said she has always been a quality person.
“When she gave this house to me, I was shocked. I cried,” he said. “I never dreamed somebody would love me enough to give me a home.”
Since the age of 10, Benton has worked hard at his craft — he cares for lawns, hauls off used appliances and cleans construction sites, garages and rental houses. He grew up on Hall Street in Madisonville and said his mother passed when he was 8 years old.
“He’s made it on his own,” said Boal. “That’s impressive. He does what it takes to take care of his family. He’s got the right attitude. It’s an attitude that is not well known right now. The attitude is that you get what you work for.”
Benton said if he can please his customers, he’s happy. His work ethic comes from his passion for God and the church.
“Church is my life,” he said. “God gave me a good wife and wonderful son, and I’m going to try my best to repay Him, that’s the point.”
Having given up on the idea of marriage before he met his wife, Benton said about 10 years ago he went to hear a preacher in Illinois. His wife was up on the stage singing. After the service, they met each other at Wendy’s.
“We traded numbers, and of course, it took me two weeks to call her because I was scared,” he said.
Shortly after he met his future wife, April, he went to Boal’s office and told her about them.
“He came into my office and said, ‘I’ve got a girlfriend,’ ” Boal said. “Then he said he had to cut the grass early cause he was going to go see her. I kept following along, and then finally he said, ‘I’m going to get married.’ ”
April said their marriage was put together by God.
“Back in 2015, we were just friends at the time, and I knew God would work it out,” she said. “I had been coming back in forth to Madisonville, and in August of 2015, he proposed, and we were married two and a half months later.”
The Bentons, along with a crew, loaded the former Total Travel double wide and moved it out Monday afternoon. The home traveled to its new location in Ridgeway, Illinois.
Though Benton and his family will live out of state, he will still tend to his Hopkins County customers.
You can find Total Travel Service, Inc. at their new location at 1125 Nebo Road. If you are interested in Benton’s services, you can reach him at 270-399-5426.
