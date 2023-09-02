The Pennyrile Allied Community Services, Inc. has been working to help the aging population in the Pennyrile area since 1975.
Rachel Newman, the aging director for PACS, said they have several programs for qualified individuals who are 60 years and older through the Aging Programs.
“The goal of the Aging Programs is to help seniors remain independent and in their home,” she said.
The most popular program is the home-delivered meals. Meals are delivered to seniors Monday through Friday in the nine-county Pennyrile Region.
“Many seniors depend on home-delivered meals to remain in their homes and live independently,” said Newman.
The Pennyrile Area Development District handles all the intake information for the clients and completes the case management, and then PACS delivers the meals.
Newman said the United Way of the Coalfield has been an asset for the home-delivered meals program.
“United Way funding has helped us remove individuals from the waiting list,” she said. “More seniors in Madisonville and Muhlenberg County have been able to receive home-delivered meals due to the United Way of the Coalfield funding.”
Newman said the meal delivery program is so important because sometimes the meal deliverers are the only people many clients see daily. She said many of the deliverers add an extra touch by getting someone’s mail for them, taking out the trash, rolling their trash can to the road, or even just taking some time to talk.
“All the things we take for granted when we have someone to help us and visit us- and many of them don’t,” she said.
Along with the home-delivered meals, the Aging Programs also offer homemaking and personal care to home-bound seniors. Newman said there is also the Regional Senior Citizens Center, which is open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday in Hopkins County.
They serve lunch at the senior center at 11:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday, and beginning this Friday, brunch will be served at 10 a.m. every Friday.
“This is something new and exciting we are rolling out for a little change,” said Newman.
PACS encourages senior citizens to attend the center if they can participate in the daily activities provided.
“We strive to keep them active so they can remain living independent longer,” said Newman. “Socialization is so important in the aging population.”
For more information on the Aging Programs, visit their website at http://www.pacs-ky.org/. PACS is located at 200 N. Main St. in Madisonville and can be reached at 270-821-9173.
