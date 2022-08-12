This Saturday, Simply Poured Coffee in Madisonville will be hosting a free seminar with four local doulas who will be sharing information and exploring all options for mothers-to-be.
“We came up with the idea of just having coffee or tea with whoever may be interested in doula services to help mothers know what resources are available to them, and who doesn’t love coffee and talking,” Simply Poured Coffee owner, Melissa Savino said.
Some of you may have heard of a doula and some may be wondering what, or who rather, is a doula.
This event will feature four local doulas that come with a wealth of knowledge and resources about birth in the communities of Western Kentucky. They each run their own business and they are passionate about helping women who are, have, or will give birth in our local community.
“This event is free, informal and no need to register. Just show up, order yourself a drink and have a seat with us.”
Featured doulas are,
Katie Anthony, Birth Doula from Hopkins County
Dusti Murray, Birth and Postpartum Doula from Hanson
Selina Douglas-Ali, Birth and Postpartum Doula from Owensboro
Ashley Wilson, Birth Doula from Dunmoor
Some benefits of having a doula include, increased chances of spontaneous vaginal birth, decreased negative birthing experience, decreased surgical births and c-sections, increased success in breastfeeding, decrease in postpartum depression and pain medicine. Research has also shown that by using a doula during labor, labors are much shorter.
Dusti and Selina also offer services through a non-profit, Hope’s Embrace, which covers all of Kentucky. This helps mothers to pay for services through grants if they are qualified financially. Hope’s Embrace also provides childbirth education, postpartum depression prevention, newborn cared education, lactation support and much more.
“We are blessed to be able to offer a safe and welcoming meeting place for this event to take place. We plan to host many more events in the future,” Savino said.
Simply Poured Coffee is located at 190 Madison Square Drive, Suite A, in Madisonville.
