Cars were lined up on Thursday morning to receive free food boxes from the Tri-State Food Bank, at an event sponsored by the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County and Anthem BlueCross BlueShield.
“The event was fantastic,” said Marci Cox, Director of the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County. “This wasn’t our event, but it was hosted by the Tri-State Food Bank out of Evansville. Anthem sponsored it, it was great.”
According to Cox, The Tri-State Food Bank reached out to her mid-December in hopes to hosting a mobile food distribution event in Hopkins County, and this past Thursday was the day.
The Tri-State Food Bank serves three states, Kentucky being one of them. They rotate where they go and who they serve, moving from big towns to small towns, offer food boxes to those in need.
“We set up at Madison Square, which was a great spot because it’s right off the parkway, it’s easy to get in and out, and it has plenty of space. We had 100 food boxes, fresh produce and cheese. We did have more cheese than food boxes so we were able to give bigger families more, and we kept going til we were out.”
Cox shares that this is an income based event, and it is also based on household size. All you have to do is fill out the application, list your household number, name and zip code.
The event was slated from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., but by 10:20 a.m., they were out of food boxes.
“We have done this before, on Center Street. The last time they (Tri-State Food Bank) were in this area, it was in Dawson. There is no guarantee we would get it back here but it does help that we are centrally located.”
Cars were able to pick up food boxes for two households per. Volunteers took time to coordinate traffic, prepare the boxes and load them into cars so no one had to get out. Anthem had a representative on site handing out swag and well wishes to all those who showed up.
“There were lots of smiles,” Cox said. “We all feel it at the grocery store. We all know the high prices right now. I’m sure we would all love a case of eggs right about now. Lately we have been very busy as I anticipated. I am sure with inflation and cost of living, we have been seeing a lot of new faces.”
The Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County, located at 241 w. Center St., in Madisonville, is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday from 9.am. until 3p.m. To meet the need. For more information feel free to visit them on Facebook or call 270-825-8296.
