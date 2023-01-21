Cars were lined up on Thursday morning to receive free food boxes from the Tri-State Food Bank, at an event sponsored by the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County and Anthem BlueCross BlueShield.

“The event was fantastic,” said Marci Cox, Director of the Christian Food Bank of Hopkins County. “This wasn’t our event, but it was hosted by the Tri-State Food Bank out of Evansville. Anthem sponsored it, it was great.”

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.